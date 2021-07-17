Sarah Ferguson slammed for saying she, Diana never feuded as old chat resurfaces

In an old interview, Sarah Ferguson admitted she and Princess Diana did not get along well

Sarah Ferguson has come under fire for refuting rumours of a rift with Princess Diana in the past.



“We promised each other we would always be together — there was never any daylight between us,” Ferguson told PEOPLE in an interview published on Wednesday. “But everybody wanted (to see a feud) because we were so strong together. People want to break something so strong.”

However, an old interview of the former royal has emerged, wherein she admitted to Harper's Bazaar that she and Diana did not get along well.

“The saddest thing, at the end, (was that) we hadn’t spoken for a year, though I never knew the reason …” Ferguson said.

“I tried, wrote letters, thinking whatever happened didn’t matter, let’s sort it out. And I knew she’d come back. In fact, the day before she died she rang a friend of mine and said, ‘Where’s that Red? I want to talk to her,'” she added.

Because of the fallout, Fergie was not invited to Prince William's wedding in 2011.

“I wanted to be there with my girls … to be getting them dressed and to go as a family,” she admitted on The Oprah Winfrey Show. “It was so hard, because the last bride up that aisle [at Westminster Abby] was me.”