Monday Jul 19 2021
Prince William, Harry at crossroads over latter's Netflix deal

Monday Jul 19, 2021

'William is incredibly uncomfortable about this drama and livid Harry is now in partnership with the company'

Prince William has been upset with Prince Harry for striking a deal with Netflix, which painted the royal family in a bad light, in its famous series The Crown. 

As claimed by a TV insider, “William and other senior royals are incredibly uncomfortable about this drama and livid Harry is now in partnership with the company that’s airing it.

“It’s the latest in a long line of flash-points between the brothers, but there are few more sensitive subjects than the plight of their mother.

“Viewers of The Crown — which is a candid look at the Queen’s reign — wouldn’t expect the writers to ignore something which is now a matter of public record."

They added in an interview with The Sun: “But the Royal Family also wouldn’t expect one of their own to take money made by the profits of shows like this.”

