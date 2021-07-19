Anne Hathaway’s ex Raffaello Follieri addresses brutal breakup

Anne Hathaway’s ex Raffaello Follieri gets candid about his arrest and the subsequent downfall of his relationship that occurred as a result of his past transgressions.

He got candid about his sordid relationship with the actress during an interview with the Daily Mail.

There he was quoted saying, “That night Annie phoned me from Los Angeles where she was doing press. We were on the phone for 10 minutes talking about when she might come home.”

“If I remember, Annie’s last words were ‘I love you forever’ and we ended the call. That was 2 a.m. on June 24, 2008. At 6 a.m. I was arrested. I never spoke to Annie again.”

For those unversed with the swindlers past transgressions, he racked in nearly $6 million from fellow real estate investors and ended up serving five years for his illegal escapades.

During the course of his interview he was also asked about the ‘real reason’ the Ocean’s 8 actress up and left and he believes, “I think she made a business decision. She decided saving her career was most important. I am not bitter. You can look in my eyes. I don’t have anger but I’ve been hurt.”