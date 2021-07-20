Madhuri Dixit thanks fans for love as she reaches one million YouTube subscribers

Indian actress Madhuri Dixit has extended gratitude to the fans for their love and support after she reached one million subscribers on YouTube and 25 million followers on Instagram.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously, the Devdas actor shared a special video with her fans to celebrate the milestone.

Madhuri tweeted “1 Million strong on Youtube. Thank you, everyone, for your love & support. I am super excited to share this special video with all of you. I hope you enjoy it.”

Earlier, she also thanked her fans and followers for their love and support after she reached 25 million followers on Instagram.

She said “25 million strong. Thank you everyone for your love & support.”