 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Madhuri Dixit thanks fans for love as she reaches one million YouTube subscribers

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

Madhuri Dixit thanks fans for love as she reaches one million YouTube subscribers
Madhuri Dixit thanks fans for love as she reaches one million YouTube subscribers

Indian actress Madhuri Dixit has extended gratitude to the fans for their love and support after she reached one million subscribers on YouTube and 25 million followers on Instagram.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously, the Devdas actor shared a special video with her fans to celebrate the milestone.

Madhuri tweeted “1 Million strong on Youtube. Thank you, everyone, for your love & support. I am super excited to share this special video with all of you. I hope you enjoy it.”

Earlier, she also thanked her fans and followers for their love and support after she reached 25 million followers on Instagram.

She said “25 million strong. Thank you everyone for your love & support.”

More From Showbiz:

Maya Ali celebrates three years of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ release

Maya Ali celebrates three years of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ release
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes Eid Mubarak to all his fans

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes Eid Mubarak to all his fans
Sajal Aly receives love from Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor

Sajal Aly receives love from Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor
After Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, one more detained in porn videos case

After Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, one more detained in porn videos case
Taapsee Pannu claps back at people over comparisons with Kangana Ranaut

Taapsee Pannu claps back at people over comparisons with Kangana Ranaut

Neha Dhupia reveals she was pregnant when Angad Bedi contracted COVID-19

Neha Dhupia reveals she was pregnant when Angad Bedi contracted COVID-19
Ibn Arabi from ‘Ertugrul’ flaunts his toned abs in latest photo from gym

Ibn Arabi from ‘Ertugrul’ flaunts his toned abs in latest photo from gym
Neha Dhupia expecting her second baby with Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia expecting her second baby with Angad Bedi
Dia Mirza dance video with stepdaughter goes viral

Dia Mirza dance video with stepdaughter goes viral
Mehwish Hayat seeks advice from fans on her ‘odd’ length hair

Mehwish Hayat seeks advice from fans on her ‘odd’ length hair
Katrina Kaif recalls fun 'night outs' on Priyanka Chopra's birthday

Katrina Kaif recalls fun 'night outs' on Priyanka Chopra's birthday
Sanam Jung talks about divorce rumors, says it 'put pressure on the family'

Sanam Jung talks about divorce rumors, says it 'put pressure on the family'

Latest

view all