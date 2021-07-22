 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 22 2021
By
Reuters

Kanye West all set to unveil new album 'Donda' at massive Atlanta event

By
Reuters

Thursday Jul 22, 2021

Kanye West will premiere the record on Thursday at a listening event in Atlanta, which will be streamed live
Kanye West will premiere the record on Thursday at a listening event in Atlanta, which will be streamed live

Kanye West will release his 10th solo studio album Donda on Friday, teasing his new music in an advert during the NBA Finals featuring US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who missed out on the Olympics after being suspended for a positive cannabis test.

The 44-year-old rapper will premiere the record on Thursday at a listening event in Atlanta, which will be streamed live.

West previewed new song No Child Left Behind in an advert airing during Game Six of the NBA Finals.

The commercial, scored and edited by West, shows Richardson, who had been expected to be one of the biggest draws at Tokyo 2020, at a track at night. The 21-year-old has said she used the cannabis to deal with the death of her mother.

West, who was married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian for seven years before she filed for divorce in February, shared a clip of the ad on his Instagram page.

The album, named after West’s late mother Donda West, follows 2019’s Grammy Award winning Jesus is King.

More From Entertainment:

Scooter Braun, Yael Cohen ‘heartbroken’ over future as co-parents: source

Scooter Braun, Yael Cohen ‘heartbroken’ over future as co-parents: source
Emma Roberts highlights desire to live plastic-free for son Rhodes

Emma Roberts highlights desire to live plastic-free for son Rhodes
Prince Harry’s memoir causes ‘tsunami of fear’ amid royal family

Prince Harry’s memoir causes ‘tsunami of fear’ amid royal family
Britney Spears’ lawyer aiming to ‘expeditiously’ remove Jamie Spears as conservator

Britney Spears’ lawyer aiming to ‘expeditiously’ remove Jamie Spears as conservator
Congress speaks out in favor of ‘The Free Britney Act’

Congress speaks out in favor of ‘The Free Britney Act’
Picture: Kim Kardashian snuggles ‘little visitor’ son Saint

Picture: Kim Kardashian snuggles ‘little visitor’ son Saint
Scooter Braun officially divorces wife Yael Cohen: report

Scooter Braun officially divorces wife Yael Cohen: report
Alessia Cara reveals how Italian roots aided the journey to create music

Alessia Cara reveals how Italian roots aided the journey to create music
Britney Spears ‘isn’t even close’ to telling the story of conservatorship abuse

Britney Spears ‘isn’t even close’ to telling the story of conservatorship abuse
Matt Damon addresses growing hesitancy for covid-19 vaccine

Matt Damon addresses growing hesitancy for covid-19 vaccine
Blake Lively addresses ‘threatening’ nature of paparazzi in rare new update

Blake Lively addresses ‘threatening’ nature of paparazzi in rare new update
Robin William’s son Zak addresses dad’s misdiagnosis

Robin William’s son Zak addresses dad’s misdiagnosis

Latest

view all