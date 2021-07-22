Kanye West all set to unveil new album 'Donda' at massive Atlanta event

Kanye West will premiere the record on Thursday at a listening event in Atlanta, which will be streamed live

Kanye West will release his 10th solo studio album Donda on Friday, teasing his new music in an advert during the NBA Finals featuring US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who missed out on the Olympics after being suspended for a positive cannabis test.

The 44-year-old rapper will premiere the record on Thursday at a listening event in Atlanta, which will be streamed live.

West previewed new song No Child Left Behind in an advert airing during Game Six of the NBA Finals.



The commercial, scored and edited by West, shows Richardson, who had been expected to be one of the biggest draws at Tokyo 2020, at a track at night. The 21-year-old has said she used the cannabis to deal with the death of her mother.

West, who was married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian for seven years before she filed for divorce in February, shared a clip of the ad on his Instagram page.

The album, named after West’s late mother Donda West, follows 2019’s Grammy Award winning Jesus is King.