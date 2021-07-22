After Harry, Prince William confirms penning his own book

William has worked on the book with Colin Butfield, advisor to him on environmental campaign

Prince William has confirmed he is coming up with his own book, only days after Harry announed he is all set to release his memoir.



As per reports, the Duke of Cambridge is co-authoring Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet, which will be published before the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony takes place in London in October.

As an avid environmentalist, William has worked on the book with Colin Butfield, advisor to him on environmental campaign and executive producer of the WWF’s Our Planet project, as well as award-winning producer Jonnie Hughes.

According to a description of the book, "We have 10 years to turn the tide on the environmental crisis, but we need the world’s best solutions and one shared goal — to save our planet.

The news of William penning a book has come only days after Harry confirmed he is working on a 'wholly truthful' memoir.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the Duke of Sussex noted in a statement on Monday, July 19.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful," he added.