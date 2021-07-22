 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 22 2021
By
Web Desk

After Harry, Prince William confirms penning his own book

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 22, 2021

William has worked on the book with Colin Butfield, advisor to him on environmental campaign

Prince William has confirmed he is coming up with his own book, only days after Harry announed he is all set to release his memoir. 

As per reports, the Duke of Cambridge is co-authoring Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet, which will be published before the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony takes place in London in October.

As an avid environmentalist, William has worked on the book with Colin Butfield, advisor to him on environmental campaign and executive producer of the WWF’s Our Planet project, as well as award-winning producer Jonnie Hughes.

According to a description of the book, "We have 10 years to turn the tide on the environmental crisis, but we need the world’s best solutions and one shared goal — to save our planet.

The news of William penning a book has come only days after Harry confirmed he is working on a 'wholly truthful' memoir.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the Duke of Sussex noted in a statement on Monday, July 19.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful," he added.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry does not require permission from Palace ahead of memoir release

Prince Harry does not require permission from Palace ahead of memoir release

New film on Amy Winehouse recalls her battle with drug addiction

New film on Amy Winehouse recalls her battle with drug addiction
Meghan's ex-pal dishes she had 'sights set on London men' long before meeting Harry

Meghan's ex-pal dishes she had 'sights set on London men' long before meeting Harry

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck learning from past mistakes, are 'madly in love:' source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck learning from past mistakes, are 'madly in love:' source

Anna Faris ties the knot, says she and fiancé Michael Barrett secretly eloped

Anna Faris ties the knot, says she and fiancé Michael Barrett secretly eloped
Britney Spears 'ecstatic' to drive again after significant court development

Britney Spears 'ecstatic' to drive again after significant court development

Kanye West all set to unveil new album 'Donda' at massive Atlanta event

Kanye West all set to unveil new album 'Donda' at massive Atlanta event

Scooter Braun, Yael Cohen ‘heartbroken’ over future as co-parents: source

Scooter Braun, Yael Cohen ‘heartbroken’ over future as co-parents: source
Emma Roberts highlights desire to live plastic-free for son Rhodes

Emma Roberts highlights desire to live plastic-free for son Rhodes
Prince Harry’s memoir causes ‘tsunami of fear’ amid royal family

Prince Harry’s memoir causes ‘tsunami of fear’ amid royal family
Britney Spears’ lawyer aiming to ‘expeditiously’ remove Jamie Spears as conservator

Britney Spears’ lawyer aiming to ‘expeditiously’ remove Jamie Spears as conservator
Congress speaks out in favor of ‘The Free Britney Act’

Congress speaks out in favor of ‘The Free Britney Act’

Latest

view all