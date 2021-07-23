Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz welcome baby boy

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz have welcomed their first child together.



Taking to Instagram, the actor shared an adorable snap of their son's hand and revealed that they named him Kabir Hussain.

"Alhamdulillah. Allah k hukum se hum Kabir Hussain ko khushamdeed kehty hain," he captioned the post.

The news saw many warm congratulations from fans and the fraternity alike.

"Aww, MashaAllah kabir hussain," Minal Khan commented.

"MashaAllah MashaAllah," Aiman Khan wrote.

"Bohat Mubarak ho to you and Iqra for your first born MashaAllah," Amar Khan commented on the post.

