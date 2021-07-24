Meghan Markle’s father Thomas to take her to court over right to see grandkids

Thomas Markle touched upon his strained ties with his daughter Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle is fighting to be a part of his grandchildren’s lives.

Speaking to Fox News, the Duchess of Sussex’s father touched upon his strained ties with his daughter and her husband Prince Harry, because of which he hasn’t gotten a chance to know his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.

"We shouldn’t be punishing [Lili] for Meghan and Harry’s bad behavior,” he said.

"Archie and Lili are small children. They're not politics. They're not pawns. They're not part of the game. And they're also royal and entitled to the same rights as any other royal,” said Markle.

"… I will be petitioning the California courts for the rights to see my grandchildren in the very near future," the 77-year-old said.

He also lambasted his son-in-law Prince Harry for penning a memoir, saying: "Harry doesn’t have too much more to tell. After three sessions with the psychiatrists and Oprah Winfrey, I don’t know what more is there to tell."