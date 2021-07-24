George Clinton chimes in 80th birthday with Snoop Dog, Kesha

George Clinton is celebrating his 80th birthday around funky friends.

The musician celebrated his day with a “small intimate crowd of friends and family” including some of his bandmembers, plus Snoop Dogg, Craig Robinson and pop star Kesha.

“It was so unexpected to see Kesha. She had a huge oversized fedora and was rocking on the dance floor with everybody,” a source told Page Six.

“It was at some outdoor, almost backyard vibe — very George. It was a very eclectic, diverse crowd, ‘one nation under a groove,'” the source added.

