Saturday Jul 24 2021
George Clinton chimes in 80th birthday with Snoop Dog, Kesha

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

George Clinton is celebrating his 80th birthday around funky friends.

The musician celebrated his day with a “small intimate crowd of friends and family” including some of his bandmembers, plus Snoop Dogg, Craig Robinson and pop star Kesha.

“It was so unexpected to see Kesha. She had a huge oversized fedora and was rocking on the dance floor with everybody,” a source told Page Six.

“It was at some outdoor, almost backyard vibe — very George. It was a very eclectic, diverse crowd, ‘one nation under a groove,'” the source added.

