Naya Rivera honoured by Ryan Dorsey a year after being laid to rest

Late American actor Naya Rivera is getting honoured by her former husband Ryan Dorsey a year after she was laid to rest.



Dorsey, 38, took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute for his late ex-wife and the mother of his five-year-old son Josey.

"Today…A year ago we laid you to rest. I still can’t believe it. The year has flown by, so fast that it doesn’t seem like it’s been a year at all. Our boy has grown so much. He’s such an explorer, so inquisitive. He’s sweet, so funny, and his laugh always lights up the room," wrote Dorsey as he shared photos of the Glee actor with her son.

"He’s an intuitive soul to say the least. To know him is to love him, everyone that meets him is always smiling. He’s doing ok. He’s such a resilient strong kid,” he continued.

He went on to add that Josey still misses his mother "but knows he’ll see you again, and the invisible string is something that’s helped us out during this ever-evolving transition of your time with us on earth that was unfairly & for reasons we’ll never understand cut short…too soon…"

Dorsey went on to say that the month of July will always be a "strange and difficult month in the years that are hopefully plentiful in the future."

"As the years go by, strength will be on my side as I will share the memories with what is the brightest star of your legacy left on this earth, our beautiful son, Josey," he wrote.

"The thumbs up…only [seemed] right. I remember the first time he did it back to you. At jujitsu, you gave him a thumbs up and he returned the gesture…it was so sweet. Maybe it’s silly and doesn’t make sense to be doing this on IG and putting this out there, but so is this whole thing. So there’s that…" he added.

"You know there’s not really any words that make it better…we know some days are better than others…but know our hearts and energy are with you. We keep going, because that’s all we can do while being as strong as we can be,” he concluded.







