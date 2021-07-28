 
Victoria Beckham shows off her grace in a see-through dress

Victoria Beckham shows off her grace in a see-through dress

David Beckham's sweetheart Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to announce she was in Paris, in a brand new outfit we think you're going to love.

The fashion designer rocked a military style frock from her new AW2021 collection, and it's pretty epic, sharing a collage of photographs. 

Victoria's latest design features a three-button shirt placket opening, epaulettes at the shoulder with gold anchor buttons. The front tab collar had double red loop detail.

There was also wide pleats all over the skirt, and a separate wool waist basque belt that had red buttonholes. So swish! In the photos, you can see the skirt is transparent, giving the whole look an edgy finish.

The fashion sensation captioned the snap :"Postcard from my trip to Paris, wearing the black military dress from our Autumn Winter collection. Super simple and chic and so easy to style!"

She launched Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2019. When launching the brand, she said at the time: "I have always been passionate about health and wellness so it was really important to me that we developed products using only the cleanest, most sustainable ingredients possible."

