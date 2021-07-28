Noor Mukadam murder: Mazari says Zahir Jaffer's parents should also be put on no-fly list

Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam, brought to court in handcuffs, on July 26, 2021. — Twitter/Senator Sehar Kamran

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Wednesday said that the names of the parents of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam, should also be added to the Provincial Identification List (PNIL), so they are prohibited from flying abroad.

"The parents of the suspect are American citizens. They should also be included in the PNIL," she said, in reference to Zahir's names already having been added to the list.

Mazari's remarks came as a briefing was given by the Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) to the Standing Committee on Human Rights.

"Such crimes should be coordinated at the provincial level," said the minister.

Mazari said that in the Khadija Siddiqui stabbing case, the attacker secured an early release, which should not have happened. She added that the Shahrukh Jatoi case was also revived with much difficulty.

The minister said that she is in touch with Noor Mukadam's family.



"Noor Mukadam's family is satisfied with the police investigation [so far]," she said.

Meanwhile, the SSP Investigation informed the committee that the incident took place at around 8pm on July 20 and that Zahir was arrested from the scene of the crime that same night.



He said that two domestic workers were also arrested, besides Zahir.



The SSP said that employees of Therapy Works have been made part of the investigation, as have close friends of the suspect.

He said the Federal Investigation Agency had also been requested to obtain Zahir's criminal record abroad.

According to the officer, Zahir's parents and the two domestic workers' physical remand had ended and now they are on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, the committee chairman declared that all proceedings of the Human Rights Committee would be held in-camera.

Suspects

Zahir Jaffer, the main suspect in the murder, is under police custody, with the court granting a three-day extension in his remand earlier today. Zahir will now be produced before the court on July 31.

His parents, Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee are on a 14-day judicial remand and were ordered sent to Adiala Jail yesterday by a sessions court in Islamabad.

Besides the parents, two domestic workers, a cook and a guard, identified as Iftikhar and Jameel, are only on a 14-day judicial remand.

The murder