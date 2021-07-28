 
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
Slice of Princess Diana and Charles wedding cake to be auctioned: report

Four decades after Prince Charles and Princess Diana tied the knot, a slice of their wedding cake is up for sale , according to the British media.

The  couple, who had married  in the grand St Paul’s Cathedral on July 29 1981, had two sons--Prince William and Prince Harry, together before they parted their ways.

Prince Diana died in a road crash in Paris in 1997, a year after they divorced. The couple had split in 1992, 11 years after their wedding.

According to the Independent, "The large slice of cake icing and marzipan base from one of the 23 official wedding cakes features a sugared onlay of the Royal coat-of-arms coloured in gold, red, blue, and silver."

It said the cake was given to a member of the Queen Mother’s household who preserved the topping with cling film.

"She kept it in an old floral cake tin and taped a handmade label to the lid, reading: “Handle with Care – Prince Charles & Princess Diane’s (sic) Wedding Cake” which she signed and dated 29/7/81," read the report.

The cake is likely to fetch between £300 and £500 when it goes under the hammer along with an order of service, ceremonial details and a royal wedding breakfast programme, the Independent reported,

