Wednesday Jul 28 2021
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher's bathing habits will leave you surprised

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are making headlines after revealing some seriously shocking bathing habits.

In their most, recent interview on Armchair Expert, the subject was approached when co-host Dax Shepard began the argument that one should not wash their body with soap every day.

"You should not be getting rid of all the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day.It's insane." he said.

The couple shared that they too are on the same boat.

"I don't wash my body with soap every day," Mila shared.

"But I wash pits and [expletive] and holes and soles."

As for her husband he shared what his bathing routine looks like.

"I wash my armpits and my private area daily, and nothing else ever," Kutcher admitted.

"I got a bar of Lever 2000 that just delivers every time. Nothing else."

Co-host Monica Padman was in shock over the revelation.

"I can't believe I'm in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower," she said. "Who taught you to not wash?"

For Mila, she revealed that the habit came due to her circumstances.

"I didn't have hot water growing up as a child," she recalled, "so I didn't shower very much anyway."

"When I had children," she said, "I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't the parent that bathed my newborns—ever."

"That's how we feel about our children. We're like, 'Oof, something smells.'" 

Ashton said, "Here's the thing—if you can see the dirt on 'em, clean 'em. Otherwise, there's no point."

