Brad Pitt doppelgänger is not too happy about resembling the Oscar winner

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has found his doppelgänger all the way in Oxford, England.

Single dad, Nathan Meads may not be living a life as glamorous as the Tinseltown A-lister but is bearing a striking resemblance to him, which doesn’t always work out in his favour.

The 35-year-old explained in a chat with Jam Press how it gets difficult to date women who are obsessed with the Fight Club hunk.

“I was first told when I was 20 years old that I looked like Brad Pitt and this continued for about 10 years but I would always just laugh it off,” he said.

“Some people would say I must be related to him or that my mum must have had an affair with him,” he continued.

“A lot of people, even now, will do a double-take when they walk past me or will ask me for a picture, although some of them just take pictures without me realizing,” he said.

“While hundreds of people told me I looked like him, I never did anything about it but then it became a constant thing that, wherever I went, people would say it,” he added.

Meads was also reached out by Angelina Jolie’s famous lookalike Dorien Rose who wished to collaborate with him.

However, that has made his dating life quite problematic.

“I do get hit on by women a lot. Some of them just can’t believe how much I look like him and some of them accuse me of ‘catfishing.’ People always try and live video call me on my Instagram because they don’t think I’m real,” he shared.

“I just deleted my dating profiles and I’m just staying single. I’m not really looking for love anyway and don’t want to settle down as my daughters are my world and my biggest priority. I’m not looking for my Angelina.”