Hasan Ali becomes third-fastest Pakistani to reach 50 wickets

Hasan Ali celebrates after dismissing a batsman. Photo: Files

Fast bowler Hasan Ali on Wednesday became the ninth and third-fastest Pakistani to have 50 wickets to his name.

The fast bowler reached the milestone when he dismissed West Indian opener Evin Lewis in the third over of the first T20I in Bridgetown.

With Lewis' wicket Hassan became the ninth Pakistani bowler to reach the milestone in T20Is.

Previously, Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir and Imad Wasim were the only Pakistanis to reach the milestone.

Read more: Kieron Pollard shines before West Indies and Pakistan T20 abandoned

Among them, Hasan was the third fastest Pakistani to reach the milestone in 38 matches. Former pacer Umar Gul holds the record for achieving the milestone in 36 matches.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Hasan has also become the tenth fastest to reach the 50 wicket milestone in number of matches.

The pacer would have been hoping to see his team win the match on the special day but Pakistan's match against West Indies was abandoned due to rain.