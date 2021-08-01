 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 01 2021
By
Web Desk

After Scarlett Johansson, Gerard Butler sues producers over film profits

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

After Scarlett Johansson, Gerard Butler sues producers over film profits

Actor-producer Gerard Butler has filed a lawsuit against the producers of Olympus Has Fallen saying he is owed at least $10 million.

The movie, Olympus Has Fallen got a global box office success.

The development comes some days after American actress Scarlett Johansson sued Disney alleging that the company breached her contract with Black Widow’s hybrid release model.

The 51-year-old Scottish action hero has moved the court against the production houses behind action-thriller Olympus Has Fallen, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie, Olympus Has Fallen, raked in 170 million dollars in global box office receipts.

The 2013 movie is the first part of the Has Fallen series. The subsequent instalments are London Has Fallen and Angel Has Fallen. The upcoming instalment of the series is titled Night Has Fallen.

In his complaint to the court, Gerard Butler asserted that Nu Image, Millennium Media, and Padre Nuestro Productions are not willing to pay him the profits.

On July 29, Scarlett Johansson upped the ante against the Walt Disney Company, the parent company of Marvel Studios, saying the company willfully defied the terms of the contract by airing Black Widow on its streaming platform, Disney Plus, in an attempt to slash the box office revenues from the movie’s theatrical release. 

Watch the trailer of Olympus Has Fallen here:


More From Entertainment:

‘Aquaman 2’ producer addresses fan pressure to fire Amber Heard

‘Aquaman 2’ producer addresses fan pressure to fire Amber Heard
Prince Harry slammed for briefing royals ’30 minutes’ before public over Lilibet

Prince Harry slammed for briefing royals ’30 minutes’ before public over Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal snub incurs backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal snub incurs backlash
Sharon Stone addresses fears of being ‘sacked’ over wanting fully vaccinated set

Sharon Stone addresses fears of being ‘sacked’ over wanting fully vaccinated set
New York judge gives ruling in favour of Johnny Depp

New York judge gives ruling in favour of Johnny Depp
Billie Eilish addresses feelings over ‘Happier Than Ever’ album release

Billie Eilish addresses feelings over ‘Happier Than Ever’ album release
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘absolutely unpredictable’ in royal attacks

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘absolutely unpredictable’ in royal attacks
Prince Harry’s memoir to drop ‘sooner than expected’: report

Prince Harry’s memoir to drop ‘sooner than expected’: report
Princess Diana’s thoughts on Prince Charles’ potential as monarch unearthed

Princess Diana’s thoughts on Prince Charles’ potential as monarch unearthed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk losing US dream without royal branding

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk losing US dream without royal branding
Prince Harry’s memoir to cause ‘major uproar’ amid ex-girlfriend circle

Prince Harry’s memoir to cause ‘major uproar’ amid ex-girlfriend circle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s biggest branding threat exposed: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s biggest branding threat exposed: report

Latest

view all