After Scarlett Johansson, Gerard Butler sues producers over film profits

Actor-producer Gerard Butler has filed a lawsuit against the producers of Olympus Has Fallen saying he is owed at least $10 million.



The movie, Olympus Has Fallen got a global box office success.

The development comes some days after American actress Scarlett Johansson sued Disney alleging that the company breached her contract with Black Widow’s hybrid release model.

The 51-year-old Scottish action hero has moved the court against the production houses behind action-thriller Olympus Has Fallen, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie, Olympus Has Fallen, raked in 170 million dollars in global box office receipts.

The 2013 movie is the first part of the Has Fallen series. The subsequent instalments are London Has Fallen and Angel Has Fallen. The upcoming instalment of the series is titled Night Has Fallen.

In his complaint to the court, Gerard Butler asserted that Nu Image, Millennium Media, and Padre Nuestro Productions are not willing to pay him the profits.

On July 29, Scarlett Johansson upped the ante against the Walt Disney Company, the parent company of Marvel Studios, saying the company willfully defied the terms of the contract by airing Black Widow on its streaming platform, Disney Plus, in an attempt to slash the box office revenues from the movie’s theatrical release.

Watch the trailer of Olympus Has Fallen here:



