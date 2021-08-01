Shehzad Roy gets a strange marriage proposal on Twitter

Pakistani singer and social activist Shehzad Roy has received a strange marriage proposal from a fan on social media.



The Tera Mukhra singer took to Twitter and shared a photo of a cup of green tea and sweets with the caption, “One must always prefer green tea over mithaee, kyoonkay zindagi mein jo thori khushi mil sakti thi, wo bhi na milay”.

Fans dropped sweet comments on Shehzad Roy’s tweet.

One female fan extended a peculiar marriage proposal to the singer after he posted the photo on microblogging site.

She commented, “I will make you green tea every day with my blood please marry me”.

Responding to it, Shehzad Roy said, “Please don’t say such things otherwise people will start calling me vampire” followed by a folded hands emoticon.