 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 01 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS’ RM sheds light on ‘Bicycle’ solo inspiration

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

BTS’ RM sheds light on ‘Bicycle’ solo inspiration
BTS’ RM sheds light on ‘Bicycle’ solo inspiration

BTS’ RM recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his inspiration behind crafting the solo track Bicycle.

The singer got candid about his experience working on his brand new solo track Bicycle during an interview with Weverse interview.

There he began by admitting, “I've faced a lot of pressure while making music throughout my life to move ahead a little more or make music that stands out better” but since bikes “hold an important place in my heart,” the singer wanted to convey his emotions through song.

He added, “When I ride my bike, I'm free from the pressure of the things I'm supposed to feel and think about.”

As a result, “I don't care if people recognize me, and that's the closest I get to feeling free, mentally and physically -- when I'm riding fast and feeling like I'm up on a cloud.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s future to revolve around ‘royal ruckus’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s future to revolve around ‘royal ruckus’: report

Public hits back at Prince Charles’ future ascension as king

Public hits back at Prince Charles’ future ascension as king
Lilibet at risk of missing out on ‘relationship with the Firm: ‘To echo for generations’

Lilibet at risk of missing out on ‘relationship with the Firm: ‘To echo for generations’
Royal family ‘done’ with Meghan Markle’s ‘drip feeding’ tactics’

Royal family ‘done’ with Meghan Markle’s ‘drip feeding’ tactics’
Meghan Markle’s US presidency plans bashed by experts

Meghan Markle’s US presidency plans bashed by experts
Marvel actor criticised for joking about Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney

Marvel actor criticised for joking about Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney
Britney Spears files petition against dad Jamie Spears of ‘profiting’ from conservatorship

Britney Spears files petition against dad Jamie Spears of ‘profiting’ from conservatorship
Dua Lipa stuns in selfie with Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa stuns in selfie with Anwar Hadid
Meghan Markle accused of releasing a ‘new Prince Harry’

Meghan Markle accused of releasing a ‘new Prince Harry’
'Disappointed fan' Sarim Akhtar featured in Hong Kong's meme museum

'Disappointed fan' Sarim Akhtar featured in Hong Kong's meme museum

BTS’ RM addresses the stress of working on ‘Butter’, ‘Permission to Dance’

BTS’ RM addresses the stress of working on ‘Butter’, ‘Permission to Dance’
Billie Eilish accused of being zionist after promotional video for Israel

Billie Eilish accused of being zionist after promotional video for Israel

Latest

view all