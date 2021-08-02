Queen Elizabeth's grandson reveals 'hardest part' of Prince Philip's funeral

Princess Anne's son shared he hardest part of saying goodbye to his beloved grandfather

Queen Elizabeth's grandson, Peter Phillips, came forth sharing the most heartbreaking moment from Prince Philip.



Princess Anne's son said the hardest part of saying goodbye to his beloved grandfather was not being able to hug the Queen.

"Our thoughts immediately went to my grandmother. We've been trying to support her as much as we can," Peter told BBC.

"Everybody saw the image of Her Majesty sitting alone. It would have been the same for any other family, the hardest part is not being able to hug those closest to the person who's been lost," he added.

"It's the same for a lot of families," Phillips continued. "There have been some great sadnesses but at the same time you've got to try to take the positives out of these situations, whether that be new life, or happy memories, that's what you've got to focus on."

Of Philip's legacy, the father of two added, "He was such a fixture of all of our lives. He is sorely missed. He lived a remarkable life and if any of us can even live half the life that he did, we would all be extraordinarily happy."