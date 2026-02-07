Nancy Guthrie kidnapping may be tied to Savannah Guthrie: Expert

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, is raising chilling questions about motive.

Former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracy Walder told Page Six she believes the abduction may be linked more to Savannah’s public profile than to money, despite a ransom note demanding millions.

“I am not convinced it’s fully about money,” Walder explained.

“I, in my gut, feel like this is someone that either had some kind of obsession with Savannah because of how high profile she is, and this was a way to potentially get to her. Or this is a person that has some kind of beef with Savannah because of whatever story she covered or whoever she interviewed.”

The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1 after failing to show up to church in Tucson, Arizona.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed during Thursday’s press conference her doorbell camera was disconnected around 1:47 a.m. the morning she vanished, and blood found outside her home was confirmed to be hers.

Investigators believe she was abducted in her sleep and “harmed” in the process.

Walder suggested Nancy had likely been stalked for some time as it seems the perpetrator seemed to know the layout of her home and security system.

“There’s no way this is a robbery gone wrong,” she said. “You’re not going to bring the person with you. There’s no way this is random.”

Authorities confirmed during the press conference the ransom note set deadlines for February 5 and February 9, and included odd references to an Apple Watch and a flood light.

TMZ reported the note also disclosed a “radius” around Tucson, suggesting Nancy’s potential location.

Savannah and her siblings have issued emotional pleas for their mother’s safe return.

The investigation remains ongoing, with the FBI and local authorities actively pursuing leads.