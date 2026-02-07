Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's reaction to his unforgiveable act

Travis Kelce details Taylor Swift's hilarious response to $10,000 loss

Travis Kelce was afraid that his fiancée Taylor Swift was going to “kill” him after he broke one of her prized possessions but he was alive and well after she discovered the loss.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed how the pop superstar, also 36, reacted to him breaking her $10,000 chair during the filming of his New Heights podcast.

During his appearance on sister-in-law Kylie Kelce’s podcast, Not Gonna Lie, the NFL star told the host that Taylor had a good humour about the incident which went viral on social media.

Travis shared that at the time the Eras Tour performer was not in the house, adding, “But me and Jason [Kelce] talked about it right after like, ‘Should I just super glue it and, like, the next person that sits in it breaks it?’

However, the plan wasn’t so smooth sailing as the athlete looked at “how bad I broke it, and like not possible, I’m gonna need like a whole roll of duct tape to f–king put this thing back together the way it was splintering.”

As the Opalite hitmaker came home, Travis presented it to her himself “because he felt bad” giving a disclaimer, “I have never seen you sit in this chair, you didn’t care about it, right?”

In a roundabout way, the Grotesquerie star blamed the mishap on the singer, saying that her baking habit has led to his weight gain in “no job January.”