FBI confirms new lead in hunt for Savannah Guthrie missing mother

The FBI has confirmed a new message related to the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, who went missing from her home in Arizona last week.

Authorities said that they are now carefully checking the information to see if it is real.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI are asking anyone with information to speak up.

The FBI is offering $50,000 for tips that could help bring Nancy home safely or catch anyone involved in her disappearance.

Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is leading the investigation, shared that this week that people must stay hopeful.

“You have to have hope. Come on, this is somebody’s mom. We’re gonna find her,” he said, holding back emotion during an interview.

Authorities, however, are looking into a ransom note asking for bitcoin, while a fake ransom note has already led to one arrest.

FBI Special Agent Heith Janke warned anyone who is trying to take advantage of the situation that they will be held responsible.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Annie and Camron, have asked people to show proof if they have any which claims that Nancy is alive.

Savannah said her mother, who is 84 years old, is in fragile health and needs medicine to survive.