Hailee Steinfeld lists top priorities while preparing to welcome first baby

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen cannot contain their excitement for baby's arrival

Hailee Steinfeld is embracing the changes to her life as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Josh Allen.

The 29-year-old actress and singer, who has always prioritised fitness, detailed how her workout routine has shifted to “slower” movements in pregnancy.

The Dickinson star shared, “I’m prioritising listening to my body, which has been a consistent thing I’ve always done when it comes to working out, regardless of my physical state,” in her Beau Society newsletter on Friday, February 6.

“Recently, I’ve been doing a lot of walking. Sometimes I set out for 30 minutes, and it ends up being 15, or less than that. I’m taking it slow, but movement is key,” Steinfeld added.

The Sinners actress, who announced the big news in December, shared that she has recently started incorporating walking up and down the stairs to stay moving.

On her list of priorities, along with her expected baby is ofcourse her husband, and writing about maintaining the harmony in their relationship, Steinfeld wrote, “There’s an easy answer in my brain. I don’t want it to seem cliché, but we focus on being truly present with each other. More specifically, we’re big on weekly date nights, and going no phones for an hour at the end of the day.”

The Buffalo Bills quarterback himself prioritises his family with the I Love Myself hitmaker, as he previously shared in a press conference, “Becoming a dad [is] something that I will take with great pride. We’re going to have to figure things out on the go, just like anything else. This is the most important thing I’ll be in my life — being a dad. I know I love being a football player and I love being a quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, but I’m looking forward to this one.”