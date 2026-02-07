Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner join sister Kendall in proving 'curse' wrong

Kardashian and Jenner sisters vow to debunk 'Kardashian curse' speculations

Kendall Jenner is no longer fighting back against the “Kardashian curse” allegations, as sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have joined in on the journey.

The 45-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Friday, February 6, and shared a screenshot of herself placing a bet on the Fanatics Sportsbook for Super Bowl on Stories.

“Here me out … I’m proving the curse ISN’T real because one of us will win,” Kim wrote on the caption alongside the picture showing her bet on the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots.

Their youngest sister Kylie too placed the same bet as Kim and shared a Story, writing, “Kim traded on the Seahawks. Am I saying I copied her by trading on the Seahawks?” referring to the meme from The Kardashians when Kourtney Kardashian defended her choice for Italian wedding after Kim’s.

This comes after Kendall starred in the commercial for Fanatics mocking the infamous rumour about the “Kardashian curse.”

“Haven’t you heard? The internet says I’m cursed. Any basketball player who dates me kinda hits a rough patch. How else do you think I can afford all this? Modeling?” she said in the ad.

The supermodel, 30, later explained the idea during her interview at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying, “Essentially, the internet has created this narrative about the ‘Kardashian curse,’ which is the idea that if an athlete dates me or one of my sisters, that they are then cursed. Which, please, but I got a commercial out of it. We had so much fun doing it.”