Taylor Swift adds fire to Billie Eilish feud rumours with 'Opalite' shade

Taylor Swift added fuel to the fire of her feud rumours with Billie Eilish, by seemingly throwing shade in her latest music video.

The 36-year-old pop superstar, who is known to leave Easter Eggs and being oddly specific about all the tiny details, sparked speculations of taking a dig against Eilish, 34, by mocking her.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker contrasted her magical medicine, “Opalite” in the video with an antidote, “Nope-alite” which was named as the “no. 2 bestseller” in the music video.

Swifties believed that the number two bestseller was a snub to the Birds of a Feather hitmaker who has been time and time again in the race for the number one spot on the Billboard charts, with Swift.

Many social media users shared the screenshot from the video on X, with one writing, “nah this is intentional,” and “I love shady Taylor.”

Some also argued that the Grammy winner seemed to be killing two birds with one stone as they brought up her drama with Charli XCX, as well as Eilish.

“At one point, Billie criticised artists who released multiple variants. So this is definitely Billie shade lmao,” another noted.

However, several fans also criticised the feud speculations, claiming that there seems to be no correlation between the chart race and the remark.

Since there is no official confirmation from sources associated with Swift, the fan theories can only be considered theories without backed up evidence.