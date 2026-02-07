Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's son Samuel shows striking resemblance to dad

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's son shows striking resemblance to dad

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s son Samuel is the perfect twin to his dad, as he continues to grow up looking more and more like him.

The 43-year-old actress was spotted out and about with her 13-year-old son, running errands at the New York Stock Exchange and he looked like a spitting image of his dad.

The mom-son duo were reportedly at the stock exchange for her company, Once Upon a Farm, which went public on Friday.

The Good Will Hunting star and Garner’s son has often been complimented for his striking resemblance to Affleck, but it appears to become even prominent with age.

The Alias star and Affleck are parents to Seraphina, 17, and Violet, 20, along with Samuel, and share a strong co-parenting bond after their divorce.

Back in October, the filmmaker spoke about his admiration of Garner as a mom after his daughter Violet testified at the United Nations.

“[Violet] takes after her mom. She’s spectacular. And I’m very lucky that I’ve got a great partner and that we got great kids. It’s the joy of my life and I’m just very, very lucky. And it makes me happy every day," he said.