Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down dies at 47 after cancer battle

Brad Arnold, founder and lead singer of rock band 3 Doors Down, has died at the age of 47.

The musician passed away on February 7 after what his bandmates described as “a brave fight with cancer.”

The band shared the sad news in an emotional statement, saying that Arnold died peacefully in his sleep with his wife Jennifer and family close by.

“With heavy hearts, we share the news that Brad Arnold, founder, lead singer, and songwriter of 3 Doors Down, passed away on Saturday, February 7th, at the age of 47,” they said.

However, they also remembered him as a loving husband whose kindness and humour left a lasting mark on everyone who knew him.

3 Doors Down was started in 1996 in Escatawpa, Mississippi when the band found instant success with their song Kryptonite, which became a huge hit and earned a Grammy nomination.

Their first album The Better Life went on to become one of the best selling albums of two thousand.

Songs like When I’m Gone and Here Without You later became fan favourites.

Arnold shared his terminal cancer diagnosis in May 2025 At the time, he told fans, “We serve a mighty God and he can overcome anything, so I have no fear.”

Moreover, all of his fans all over the world are mourning his death, remembering him for talent and iconic music.