 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Reuters

Funeral service for rapper Biz Markie held in New York

By
Reuters

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Funeral service for rapper Biz Markie held in New York
Funeral service for rapper Biz Markie held in New York

A funeral for rapper Biz Markie was held on Monday after the hip-hop personality known for his 1989 hit "Just a Friend" died in July.

Fans gathered outside the Patchogue Theatre on Long Island in New York during the service for the pioneering beatboxer whose birth name was Marcel Theo Hall. He was born in Harlem and raised in Patchogue.

Police put up barricades to hold crowds on the sidewalks and keep the street in front of the theater clear.

Media reports said a private viewing for the family was followed by a live-streamed service. The Rev. Al Sharpton tweeted that he was to deliver the eulogy. "May his legacy live on," the civil rights leader said on Twitter.

Hip-hop performers LL Cool J, Fat Joe and Big Daddy Kane were set to attend, media reports said.

Markie died on July 16 aged 57 of complications from diabetes.

More From Entertainment:

Jenna Dewan reveals Channing Tatum wasn't around during birth of daughter Everly

Jenna Dewan reveals Channing Tatum wasn't around during birth of daughter Everly
Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney sought therapy after bullying scandal

Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney sought therapy after bullying scandal

Tan France welcomes baby boy Ismail through surrogacy

Tan France welcomes baby boy Ismail through surrogacy

Amazon's pricey 'Lord of the Rings' TV series to launch September 2022

Amazon's pricey 'Lord of the Rings' TV series to launch September 2022
DaBaby apologizes for his homophobic and sexist remarks after facing backlash

DaBaby apologizes for his homophobic and sexist remarks after facing backlash
'Lord of the Rings' series to be ready for global release in September 2022

'Lord of the Rings' series to be ready for global release in September 2022
The Weeknd admits he gave up drugs and alcohol so he can start a family

The Weeknd admits he gave up drugs and alcohol so he can start a family
Matt Damon addresses backlash on his use of homophobic slur

Matt Damon addresses backlash on his use of homophobic slur
Reese Witherspoon's women-focused company purchased by private equity group

Reese Witherspoon's women-focused company purchased by private equity group
Gwen Stefani puts her hubby Blake Shelton on her shoes' top to express her love

Gwen Stefani puts her hubby Blake Shelton on her shoes' top to express her love
Victoria Beckham and David support Brooklyn's lovebird Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham and David support Brooklyn's lovebird Nicola Peltz
Amazon to launch ´Lord of the Rings´ series in September 2022

Amazon to launch ´Lord of the Rings´ series in September 2022

Latest

view all