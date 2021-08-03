Rita Ora, Taika Waititi make red carpet debut as couple

Love is in the air for Rita Ora and Taika Waititi as they have officially made their red carpet debut as a couple.

The singer on Monday night stepped out with her beau for The Suicide Squad premier in Los Angeles.

The couple was sure to turn heads as they dazzled in their outfits.

For the event, the singer opted for a white suit dress with an open back which she paired with sparkly silver heels and diamond earrings.

Meanwhile, her beau sported a gray suit with a white collared shirt and black dress shoes.

The couple first sparked rumours when they were seen at the world premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under at the Sydney Opera House.

Take a look:



