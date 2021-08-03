 
Italian brand sues Kendall Jenner over breach of modelling contract

Italian brand sues Kendall Jenner over breach of modelling contract

Kendall Jenner is being sued by Italian fashion brand Liu Jo for allegedly breaching the terms of a modelling contract requiring her to appear for two photoshoots, according to a legal complaint filed by Liu Jo.

The complaint, lodged late on Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, states that Jenner only took part in the first of two planned photoshoots but never turned up for the second one, which had originally been due to take place in March 2020 but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Liu Jo is seeking at least $1.8 million in damages, according to the complaint.

Liu Jo, which the complaint says has already paid $1.35 million to Jenner for services covered by the 2019 contract, said it tried to re-schedule the second photoshoot multiple times but obtained no response from Jenner. Liu Jo said it later failed to obtain a refund of its payments to the model.

Reuters was unable to immediately contact Jenner, 25, one of the world’s top-earning models who rose to fame in the reality television show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

Her agents, The Society Model Management, and parent company Elite World Group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A public relations company representing Liu Jo was also not immediately available for comment.

