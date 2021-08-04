 
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
Sarah Ferguson applauds Harry and Meghan, says Diana would be ‘proud’ of them

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Sarah Ferguson has reacted to the news of Prince Harry penning an explosive memoir about his royal life.

During a chat with ET, the Duchess of York spoke about the Duke of Sussex’s memoir and also praised his wife Meghan Markle for writing children’s book, The Bench.

"I think the fact that Meghan's written a children's book is really good, well done her, because anyone that sits there writing a book, it's really hard," said Sarah.

"'Cause you have to keep it all very condensed, if it's children's. With Harry, I think he's got a lot to say and, really, I think Diana would be really proud of her sons, and their wives and the [grandkids],” she continued.

"And he's such a good boy, you know, I think in life there's no question that there's far too judgment and there should be more compassion and support in every way on everybody," she went on to say.

"My mission statement of my charity is no race, creed, color or any other denomination -- we stand together and we fight for the right for a child to dare to dream,” she added. 

