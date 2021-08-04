Mahira Khan looks like a dream in traditional all-white ensemble: See Photo

Mahira Khan has swept fans off their feet with her latest photo.

In a photo shared by the hair and makeup artist Babar Zaheer this Tuesday, Mahira Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in an all-white traditional ensemble.

The ravishing Mahira is spotted hiding her face behind a veil as she looks straight into the camera. The diva also paired her look with minimal jewelry.

Fans on Instagram were also quick to shower praises on the actor's latest look.

"Evergreen and beautiful mahira MashaAllah," added one fan.

"OMG she is real queen," wrote another.



Responding to one of the comments, Babar Zaheer praised Mahira's natural beauty and confessed that things always go smooth with her.

"I do not need to do much with her she is naturally pretty MashaAllah," wrote the makeup artist.

Take a look:







