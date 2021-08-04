 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Kristen Bell weighs in on the bath controversy: 'It's just biology'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Kristen Bell weighs in on the bath controversy: Its just biology

Kristen Bell recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the bath time controversy that is plaguing the internet.

The actor got candid during her interview with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast.

There she admitted, “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point. When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”

In a later interview the couple once again addressed their podcast discussion and Shepard told The View, “We bathed our children every single night prior to bed as their routine, then somehow they just started going to sleep on their own without their routine and we had to start saying [to each other] like, 'Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?”

Even Bell chimed into the conversation at the time and added, “I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag. Honestly, it's just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.' So I don't hate what [Kunis and Kutcher] are doing. I wait for the stink.”

More From Entertainment:

Clarence House shares throwback picture of Prince Charles with his grandmother

Clarence House shares throwback picture of Prince Charles with his grandmother

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney ignores Duchess of Sussex on her birthday

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney ignores Duchess of Sussex on her birthday

Eagle eyed fans spot Lilibet's photo in Meghan Markle’s birthday video

Eagle eyed fans spot Lilibet's photo in Meghan Markle’s birthday video
Margot Robbie's 'The Suicide Squad' makes a comeback

Margot Robbie's 'The Suicide Squad' makes a comeback
Simone Biles may compete in Paris Olympic Games in 2024

Simone Biles may compete in Paris Olympic Games in 2024

Kathy Griffin issues post-surgical update after lung cancer surgery

Kathy Griffin issues post-surgical update after lung cancer surgery
'What's wrong with The Rock's abs?': Dwayne Johnson makes comes clean

'What's wrong with The Rock's abs?': Dwayne Johnson makes comes clean
Camila Cabello addresses the need for social media detox days

Camila Cabello addresses the need for social media detox days
Emma Roberts touches on the ‘polarizing’ negatives of social media

Emma Roberts touches on the ‘polarizing’ negatives of social media
Meghan Markle releases video to promote new initiative on 40th birthday

Meghan Markle releases video to promote new initiative on 40th birthday
Chrissy Teigen shares emotional reaction to sober Italy trip

Chrissy Teigen shares emotional reaction to sober Italy trip

Latest

view all