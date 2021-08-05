 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 05 2021
By
Reuters

Kendall Jenner says $1.8 million suit by Italian brand 'without merit'

By
Reuters

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Kendall Jenner says claims of breaching terms of a modelling contract was without merit
Kendall Jenner says claims of breaching terms of a modelling contract was 'without merit'

PARIS: A representative of US top model Kendall Jenner fired back on Wednesday against a $1.8 million suit from Italian label Liu Jo, saying a claim that she had breached terms of a modelling contract was “without merit.”

At the centre of the dispute is a fashion shoot that was delayed by the COVID-19 emergency, with the contemporary Italian fashion label alleging Jenner turned down proposals to reschedule it, according to a complaint filed by Liu Jo in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan late on Monday.

The model has “continually offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfill an agreement that was forced to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic,” a spokesperson from The Society Management, Jenner’s agent, said in an emailed statement.

“Jenner has willingly offered to complete services honoring her commitments,” the statement added.

Liu Jo is seeking at least $1.8 million in damages, according to the complaint.

Liu Jo, which the complaint says has already paid $1.35 million to Jenner for services covered by the 2019 contract, said Jenner only took part in the first of two planned photo shoots and obtained no response from Jenner after trying to re-schedule the second one multiple times.

The label said it learned that Jenner was taking part in a photo shoot for another fashion brand and offered to split the cost of her private flight but was turned down.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham's favourite dress draws strong reaction as fans compare it to Annabelle

Victoria Beckham's favourite dress draws strong reaction as fans compare it to Annabelle
Locarno Film Festival is back after being forced online last year by the pandemic

Locarno Film Festival is back after being forced online last year by the pandemic
Justin Bieber faces backlash for supporting country singer Morgan Wallen

Justin Bieber faces backlash for supporting country singer Morgan Wallen
Angelina Jolie sets social media ablaze as she stages carefree rooftop photoshoot in Italy

Angelina Jolie sets social media ablaze as she stages carefree rooftop photoshoot in Italy
Miley Cyrus wants to educate Dababy after his ‘homophobic’ rant, urges people not to cancel him

Miley Cyrus wants to educate Dababy after his ‘homophobic’ rant, urges people not to cancel him
Queen, Kate Middleton and William wish Meghan Markle a very happy birthday

Queen, Kate Middleton and William wish Meghan Markle a very happy birthday
Ben Affleck bought $1.2m pink diamond ring to propose Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck bought $1.2m pink diamond ring to propose Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Aniston sends fans wild by wearing same suit as Harry Styles

Jennifer Aniston sends fans wild by wearing same suit as Harry Styles
Princess Eugenie, Adele, Hillary Clinton join Meghan Markle on her 40th birthday

Princess Eugenie, Adele, Hillary Clinton join Meghan Markle on her 40th birthday
Selena Gomez and her fans react to The Good Fight's 'tasteless' joke

Selena Gomez and her fans react to The Good Fight's 'tasteless' joke
Rihanna is officially a billionaire now

Rihanna is officially a billionaire now
Blake Shelton talks ‘awkward conversations’ with friends due to small wedding: ‘Get over it’

Blake Shelton talks ‘awkward conversations’ with friends due to small wedding: ‘Get over it’

Latest

view all