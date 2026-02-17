Katy Perry's fast-pace romance with Justin Trudeau has friends concerned

Katy Perry rushes to marry new beau, Justin Trudeau

Is Katy Perry ready to trade California Gurls for Canadian vows?

Sources told RadarOnline, the 41-year-old pop star is head-over-heels for former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – and already talking elopement and babies. But not everyone in her inner circle is popping champagne just yet.

"A lot of people in her life are worried that she's moving too fast," said an insider. "She was with Orlando Bloom for nearly a decade, and she went straight from their breakup to dating Justin without missing a beat – and suddenly he's her whole world."

Perry split from Bloom – father of her 5-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove – after nine years together, confirming the end of their engagement early last summer.

Then came Montreal.

By late July, Perry was spotted dining with Trudeau in the city. He was later seen signing along at her concert like a smitten fan in the crowd.

By October, the pair were photographed cozying up on a yacht off Santa Barbara. Perry even posted sun-soaked getaway snaps that had followers reading between the lines.

Still, friends are urging caution.

"It's a little concerning because she never really stopped to catch her breath or process the breakup properly. But Katy doesn't want to hear any of that.

"She keeps saying she's never been happier and that this feels easy in a way that things with Orlando never did."