Priscilla Presley makes 'sad' confession about Elvis Presley's music

Priscilla Presley looks back into emotional connection with Elvis Presley

February 17, 2026

More than four decades after his death, Elvis Presley is still on Priscilla Presley’s playlist – and very much in her heart.

During a recent stop in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, on her Priscilla Presley Talk Tour, the 80-year-old actress opened up about listening to her late ex-husband’s music at home.

"I listen to Elvis at home," she said. "But they all make me sad."

It was kind of confession that hushed the room.

Priscilla first met Elvis when she was just 14. They married in 1967, divorced in 1973 and somehow remained close until his death in 1977 at just 42. Complicated? Sure. Unforgettable? Absolutely.

Over the years, she shared the songs like Don’t, Just Pretend, I Can’t Help Falling in Love, and It’s Now or Never still carry deep meaning – especially the latter, which was reportedly Elvis’ personal favourite.

And then there’s the moment that sounds straight out of a movie. Dolly Parton once revealed that when the divorce was finalized, Elvis quietly sand her I Will Always Love You.

