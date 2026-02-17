Naomi Campbell breaks silence on Epstein files connection

Naomi Campbell, British supermodel and who dominated the fashion industry, has finally opened up about her name appearing in controversial Jeffrey Epstein files.

The supermodel, 55, was mentioned in emails, contact lists and schedules that were released by the US Justice Department but she said that any of this doesn’t prove that she was connected to Epstein.

The messages shared that Campbell helped the late offender to get in touch with Russian property contacts through her boyfriend at that time, billionaire Vladislav Doronin.

She, however, made it clear to everyone that she got nothing to do with any of the Epstein crimes and that she stands with all those survivors who have faced abuse and was targeted but made it alive.

On the model’s official Instagram Story, she shared, "I said it in 2019, and I'll say it again now: don't come at me when there is no wrongdoing on my part. I stand in complete solidarity with the courageous survivors.

Campbell went on to explain that she first met Epstein back in 2001 through her then-boyfriend at her 31st birthday party.

Then he started usually showing up at fashion events like Victoria’s Secret shows but the star shared that she never knew about his criminal behaviour.

Naomi’s lawyers also said that she lived in Moscow between 2008 and 2013 and didn’t know Epstein was registered as sex offender.