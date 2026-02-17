Trump threatens death penalty in Savannah Guthrie mom Nancy kidnaping case

Trump threatens death penalty in Savannah Guthrie mom Nancy kidnapping case

President Donald Trump has weighed in on the ongoing search for Today anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, who vanished on January 31.

Speaking to The Post on Monday February 16, Trump said that if Nancy is not returned alive and unharmed, her suspected kidnappers would face “very, very severe” federal consequences including the death penalty.

“The most, yeah — that’s true,” Trump confirmed when asked if the Department of Justice would pursue capital punishment.

The 79-year-old previously pledged federal support for the Guthrie family.

He wrote on Truth Social earlier this month that he had directed “ALL Federal Law Enforcement” to assist local authorities.

“We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely,” he said, adding, “The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!”

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen after dinner with her daughter Annie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni in Arizona.

Savannah released a new plea on Instagram Sunday, urging her mother’s captors to reconsider.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing,” she said. “We believe in the essential goodness of every human being. And it’s never too late.”

The case has now entered its third week, with investigators combing through leads, including a black glove found near the scene.