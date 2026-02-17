How 'America's Next Top Model' scandal files finally exposed

Tyra Banks, American model and Television personality, is right now facing new criticism after Netflix released Reality Check Inside America’s Next Top Model.

The now controversial show reveals shocking behind-the-scenes stories from ex contestants about how tough and stressful the competition really was.

The documentary shows how models were pushed hard to meet Tyra’s high standards while producers created drama on purpose.

Contestants, however, said that they were emotionally very stressed and sometimes they all were put in situations that left lasting impact.

One of the most talked-about moments is a season four photoshoot where models got to “swap race.”

White models wore blackface while Black models dressed as Native American and Korean characters, posing with children.

Tyra, moreover, said that she wanted to celebrate different views but many people called it offensive and wrong.

The model also admitted that some ideas on the show were “dumb” and said everyone always wanted shocking content.

Also the documentary exposed the complicated world while giving a raw look at the messy, dramatic and sometimes harmful world of America’s Next Top Model.

For the unversed, Ken Mok, executive producer from America’s Next Top Model, also admitted that he made a serious mistake and says he takes full responsibility for a controversial photoshoot from the show.