Thursday Aug 05 2021
Kate Winslet weighs on Mare of Easttown's return for second season

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Kate Winslet is weighing on the possibility for HBO’s Mare of Easttown returning for a second season.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Oscar-winning star said that initially there was absolutely no possibility for the show to return for a second season.

However, since getting a wave of positive response, discussions have surfaced.

"At the end of shooting we were like, 'Holy hell we can never do that again. If HBO brings up the idea of a Season 2, we all just have to say absolutely not. There’s just no way we could possibly do it,'" she said.

Winslet added, "There was talk, like, could there be? Especially when the show was getting such good responses."

She added that series creator Brad Ingelsby, "has shared some very cool ideas" about what a second season could look like saying, "we will see what happens."

"I also have to figure out if I can do it. Can I go through it again? It did cost me a lot emotionally to be her, and I just have to figure out if I can summon it all up again and do it again," Winslet said.

"It was a ride, that's for sure, but we'll see, we'll see," she said. 

