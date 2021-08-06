 
Friday Aug 06 2021
Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco wows with amazing rendition of Adele's Chasing Pavements

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Courteney Cox's daughter Coco won hearts as she stunned people with incredible rendition of Adele song on Thursday, showing off her impressive vocal skills.

Taking to Instagram, the 57-year-old friends star shared amazing performance from her lookalike teenage daughter, singing a rendition of Adele’s 2009 hit 'Chasing Pavements'.

Courteney accompanied the 17-year-old on piano, with musician friend Joel Taylor on guitar.

“I love my Coconut’s voice,” the Scream actress captioned the video, prompting her fans to heap praise on the budding young singer in the comments.

Fans and friends showered praise on the sweet little singer, with one wrote: “I’ll never get over how good she is! She’s my favorite singer." Another added: "The way you look at her is so awesome!"

"This made me tear up. So much talent in your family,” the third follower commented.

It’s not the first time that the mother-daughter duo have collaborated on a cover version as Courteney has regularly shared performances by her daughter Coco. Previously they covered Taylor Swift's 2020 hit song Cardigan.

