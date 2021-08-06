 
Friday Aug 06 2021
Britney Spears seeking to have Jamie Spears’ conservatorship removal expedited

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Britney Spears’ legal team is reportedly hard at work, attempting to expedite the removal of Jamie Spears from his daughter’s conservatorship.

The news has been brought forward in a series of extracted court documents obtained by Yahoo Entertainment.

According to its findings, the singer’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart has filed for an expedited motion to have Jamie removed as conservator of her estate.

The request read, “In short, although a two-month wait for a hearing on the Petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue feel traumatized, lose sleep and suffer further. Every day matters.”

He concluded be adding, “An investigation is warranted but can only commence fully once Mr. Spears is removed.”

