Vanessa Bryant reaches settlement in lawsuit filed against her mother

Vanessa Bryant's case against her mother is officially over, after it was filed in December 2020.

Vanessa Bryant, widow of late NBA star Kobe Bryant, has settled her ‘disgraceful’ lawsuit filed against her mother, Sofia Laine.

According to a report by Us Weekly, the case is officially over, after it was filed in December 2020. The terms of settlement, however, have been kept private.

Bryant's mother Laine claimed that she worked as an “unpaid personal assistant and nanny” for her grandchildren.”

She also claimed that her late son-in-law “promised to take care of her for the rest of her life.”

Per the papers, “Kobe Bryant’s promises did not see the light of day as he is now deceased, and Vanessa Bryant took each and every step she could to void and cancel all of Kobe Bryant’s promises made to [Laine]. Vanessa Bryant did not intend to honor any of the Bryants’ representations, agreements and promises at any stage.”

Bryant denied the statement while talking to Us Weekly, claiming her late husband did not promise her mother anything, while also refuting her claims that she worked as an unpaid nanny for many years.