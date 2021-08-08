 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Aug 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams actors who change their name spelling: 'They're insecure'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams actors who change their name spelling: Theyre insecure
Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams actors who change their name spelling: 'They're insecure'

Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui does not believe in luck, astrology, or any other phenomenon that undermines hard work.

Speaking to CurryTales in a recent interview, the actor revealed that his success has solely been a result of his diligence and brain. Luck did not play much part in the process.

"People work like donkeys... I'm sorry, I shouldn't be saying this, but people who work without using their brains don't get very far. God has given you a brain, if you use it and work hard, then it pays off. I am still unconvinced about the importance of luck. I might change my mind later, but as of this moment, I remain unconvinced."

When asked if he believes in Astrology, Nawaz confidently rejected any actor who changes name based on advice from his/her astrologer.

"No, I don't believe in anything." He proceeded to show his bare arms, and said, "Look, I don't have any rings or bracelets; I've never worn them." When he was asked about actors who change the spellings of their names, Nawaz said, "They must have some personal agendas, they must hate their names. I love my name, and this is the only correct way to spell it. Or maybe they're insecure."

More From Showbiz:

Hira Mani wins hearts with her killer dance moves in latest video

Hira Mani wins hearts with her killer dance moves in latest video
Inside Fawad Khan's family vacation in Skardu: See Photos

Inside Fawad Khan's family vacation in Skardu: See Photos

Yasra Rizvi says she does selected work because directors prefer 'fun-loving' actors

Yasra Rizvi says she does selected work because directors prefer 'fun-loving' actors
Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan celebrate as ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ crosses 1bn YouTube views

Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan celebrate as ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ crosses 1bn YouTube views
Bollywood rejoices after Neeraj Chopra wins gold for India at Tokyo Olympics

Bollywood rejoices after Neeraj Chopra wins gold for India at Tokyo Olympics

Geo's 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' becomes first Pakistani drama to cross 1 billion views on YouTube

Geo's 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' becomes first Pakistani drama to cross 1 billion views on YouTube
Kiara Advani leaves fans gushing over PDA-filled photos with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani leaves fans gushing over PDA-filled photos with Sidharth Malhotra
Anoushay Abbasi finally gets Covid-19 vaccine

Anoushay Abbasi finally gets Covid-19 vaccine
Newly engaged Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri pose for singer's family wedding

Newly engaged Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri pose for singer's family wedding

Aiman Khan taken aback by beautiful Attabad Lake: 'My Pakistan'

Aiman Khan taken aback by beautiful Attabad Lake: 'My Pakistan'
Mahira Khan swirls in yellow floral lehanga choli for breathtaking snaps

Mahira Khan swirls in yellow floral lehanga choli for breathtaking snaps
Yo Yo Honey Singh responds to ‘false and malicious’ allegations by his wife Shalini Talwar

Yo Yo Honey Singh responds to ‘false and malicious’ allegations by his wife Shalini Talwar

Latest

view all