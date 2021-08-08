 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid addresses debilitating struggles with her personal image

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

Bella Hadid addresses debilitating struggles with her personal image
Bella Hadid addresses debilitating struggles with her personal image

Bella Hadid recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed some of the biggest personal image struggles she faced when initially finding her sea legs within the modeling world.

The model got candid over it all during her interview with Vogue magazine and was quoted saying, “It's like there were two Bellas. Me, this person in the process of figuring out who she was, and 'Bella Hadid' the alter ego, who was — I dunno — a sexbot who goes out every night?”

By the end of it, “I felt enormous pressure to project that image because I assumed that's all people wanted from me.”

Going to parties constantly and living it up in the night life started up getting to her and made her social anxiety skyrocket.

But now, the model allows herself and her followers grace, and even shares glimpses of her true personality through Instagram highlights.

More From Entertainment:

'The Suicide Squad' underwhelms with $26.5 million debut

'The Suicide Squad' underwhelms with $26.5 million debut
Kylie Jenner shares what she eats in a day

Kylie Jenner shares what she eats in a day
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck joined at the hip during romantic date night

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck joined at the hip during romantic date night
Jessie J admits she was 'gassed up' over Nicki Minaj 'Bang Bang' drama

Jessie J admits she was 'gassed up' over Nicki Minaj 'Bang Bang' drama
Ariana Grande shares sweet message to hubby Dalton Gomez on birthday

Ariana Grande shares sweet message to hubby Dalton Gomez on birthday
Disney accuses Scarlett Johansson of running an ‘orchestrated PR campaign’

Disney accuses Scarlett Johansson of running an ‘orchestrated PR campaign’
Jamie Spears claims Britney’s conservator recommended 5150 hold

Jamie Spears claims Britney’s conservator recommended 5150 hold
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘highly saturated’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘highly saturated’: report
Prince William, Kate Middleton hailed as ‘the best thing the Firm has’

Prince William, Kate Middleton hailed as ‘the best thing the Firm has’
Prince Harry’s ‘pained a joke’ by PR team: ‘Get on the same page!’

Prince Harry’s ‘pained a joke’ by PR team: ‘Get on the same page!’
Prince William tweets personal congratulatory note to Olympic champion Lauren Price

Prince William tweets personal congratulatory note to Olympic champion Lauren Price
'Meghan Markle has got what she wanted'

'Meghan Markle has got what she wanted'

Latest

view all