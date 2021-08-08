 
Kylie Jenner shares what she eats in a day

Kylie Jenner gave fans a look inside to what she eats in order to keep her physique fit.

In a video on TikTok the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed that she begins her day with a a bowl of yogurt topped with crunchy granola, blueberries, raspberries and a sprig of mint.

She accompanied it with what looks like a matcha latte for her daily dose of caffeine.

Following breakfast, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sips on fresh coconut water.

For lunch, the 24-year-old chows down on a pile of greens with crunchy slivered nuts, purple cabbage, black sesame seeds and herbs in a creamy dressing.

She is then seen snacking on some grapes and lemon water.

As dinner time rolls around, Kylie seems to like to indulge as she makes some creamy penne pasta with roasted asparagus and a light salad of arugula and cucumbers.

Finally she is seen indulging on some freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies. 

