Tuesday Aug 10 2021
Why the royal website ‘took weeks’ to include Lilibet in the line of succession

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

One of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids, Lilibet used to be missing from the royal family’s royal succession line for a few weeks into her birth and the reason has finally been revealed.

While many speculated upon the intentions, from Megxit to hateful spite, the real reason has royal fans floored.

For those unversed, Lilibet was welcomed into the world on June 4th 2020 and the reason her name was not added until weeks later was because the royal website is not updated daily.

Time and time again spokespeople for the palace have revealed that the website is only “updated periodically” and sine the Queen has no power to remove anyone from the line of succession, it is a simple case of time.

The line of succession can only be altered via an Act of Parliament and thus, Prince Harry will always retain his title as prince despite having left the royal fold. 

