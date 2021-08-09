 
Monday Aug 09 2021
Monday Aug 09, 2021

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck squeeze in ‘as much time as possible’ before the fall

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly been trying to squeeze in as much time as possible together before the fall comes with its busy work schedules.

The relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has fans on their toes, with many celebrating the couple’s union and affectionate PDA.

The relationship Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share has officially overtaken mass media and even fans cannot get enough of their adorable bouts of PDA.

News regarding the couple’s recent ‘amazing summer’ plans have been brought forward by sources close to People magazine.

The insider also claimed, “They are back in L.A. now after the most special trip to Europe. They are hanging out with their kids and friends. They are having an amazing summer.”

“They are spending as much time together as possible before they have separate work projects in the fall. Ben will be filming in Texas and Jennifer in Canada.”

The couple has been spotted together nearly every other weekend since their romance turned official but it appears their upcoming work schedules will cause major clashes.

