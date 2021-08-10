Sana Khan jets off to Maldives with husband Anas Saiyad: See photos here

Former actor Sana Khan, who turned to Islam after her brief career in Bollywood, has flown to the Maldives on a vacation with her husband Anas Saiyad.

Khan is excitedly documenting her trip on the islands as she shared adorable photos, videos with her husband on Instagram.

In the first clip shared by Khan, the couple was spotted landing in the Islands before entering their very lavish hotel room.

The couple later sits in a minivan to explore the city and takes time off to offer their daily prayers, Khan behind her husband.

In another photo, Khan was seen posing on the white sands of Maldives in purple hijaab as her husband clicked her photos.



"Relaxing by the beach And ofcourse miya exhausted by the beach (clicking my pics)" she captioned on her photo.

In the last clip shared, the former actor was seen in splits as her husband pushed her in a swing.



"Was expecting love & gentleness but what I got was madness. My stomach & jaws still hurting," Khan wrote.

