 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Sana Khan jets off to Maldives with husband Anas Saiyad: See photos here

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Sana Khan jets off to Maldives with husband Anas Saiyad: See photos here
Sana Khan jets off to Maldives with husband Anas Saiyad: See photos here

Former actor Sana Khan, who turned to Islam after her brief career in Bollywood, has flown to the Maldives on a vacation with her husband Anas Saiyad.

Khan is excitedly documenting her trip on the islands as she shared adorable photos, videos with her husband on Instagram. 

In the first clip shared by Khan, the couple was spotted landing in the Islands before entering their very lavish hotel room.

The couple later sits in a minivan to explore the city and takes time off to offer their daily prayers, Khan behind her husband.

In another photo, Khan was seen posing on the white sands of Maldives in purple hijaab as her husband clicked her photos.

"Relaxing by the beach And ofcourse miya exhausted by the beach (clicking my pics)" she captioned on her photo.

In the last clip shared, the former actor was seen in splits as her husband pushed her in a swing.

"Was expecting love & gentleness but what I got was madness. My stomach & jaws still hurting," Khan wrote.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Hira Mani: 'Even if Mani was married to someone else, I would have married him'

Hira Mani: 'Even if Mani was married to someone else, I would have married him'
Humayun Saeed wears old kurta after 10 years

Humayun Saeed wears old kurta after 10 years
Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt announce their next film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt announce their next film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’
FIRs lodged against Shilpa Shetty, mom Sunanda Shetty in fraud case

FIRs lodged against Shilpa Shetty, mom Sunanda Shetty in fraud case
Danish Taimoor shares a romantic note for wife Ayeza Khan on their 7th wedding anniversary

Danish Taimoor shares a romantic note for wife Ayeza Khan on their 7th wedding anniversary
Aima Baig leaves fans swooning with latest photos from trip to northern areas

Aima Baig leaves fans swooning with latest photos from trip to northern areas
Bollywood actor Anupam Shyam passes away at age of 63

Bollywood actor Anupam Shyam passes away at age of 63
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

Adnan Siddiqui feels ‘absolutely’ fine as he recovers from Covid-19

Adnan Siddiqui feels ‘absolutely’ fine as he recovers from Covid-19
Hira Mani wins hearts with her killer dance moves in latest video

Hira Mani wins hearts with her killer dance moves in latest video
Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams actors who change their name spelling: 'They're insecure'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams actors who change their name spelling: 'They're insecure'
Inside Fawad Khan's family vacation in Skardu: See Photos

Inside Fawad Khan's family vacation in Skardu: See Photos

Latest

view all